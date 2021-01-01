Mimi Life Messy Bun Hair Funny Hockey Player Mimi Premium T-Shirt

This funny sport product is for grandma who is called mimi and has grandchildren that enjoy playing hockey. And love leopard, cheetah print style. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair with leopard pattern head scarf, headband. On the design, there are hockey elements reflected on the glasses. Represent those who are enthusiastic about this sport. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.