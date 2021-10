This, mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy makes a great gift idea for all funny and sarcastic person that you know. Perfect gift for Christmas, birthday, father's day, mother's day, 4th of July, thanksgiving and any special occasions. Great shirt for anyone looking for southern girl t shirts for women, southern girl shirts for women, southern girl tshirts for youth girls and funny southern t shirts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem