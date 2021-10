Crisp accordion pleats add a chic flair for a lace midi dress with short sleeves. Fit: this style fits true to size. Model's stats for sizing:- Height: 5'11"- Bust: 34"- Waist: 24.5"- Hips: 35"Model is wearing size S- Crew neck- Short sleeves- Back button closure- Lace construction- Waist bow detail- Pleat detail- Approx. 51.5" length- Made in USAThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. Dry clean 74% cotton, 26% polyamide