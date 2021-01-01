Mindy Shirred Midi Dress In Flock Red (Curve) - 3L - Also in: 1L, 2L

Elegant, classy, and modern. High necks and midi-lengths are the looks of the season, and this dress perfectly pairs them with a sweet gathered neckline, and a wrap around obi-style belt. The full skirt has a beautiful sweep. A dress this pretty that is also comfortable and machine washable? We have a winner! Leota's Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle- free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.