INIKA Mineral Mattifying Powder is a loose powder with a silky blend of the lightest minerals to create a naturally matte finish. If you struggle with oily skin, this is the perfect product to create a natural matte finish after your foundation, or even directly on your bare skin. A multi–purpose product, it can be used before and after foundation. It absorbs excess oil and helps minimise the look of large pores, redness and fine lines. Also helps set make-up, extending its longevity. The perfect final step in your make-up routine that helps set, control shine and give skin a healthy looking, airbrushed finish. Easy to wear all day, every day.