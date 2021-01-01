Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Lightweight Loose Powder Makeup Foundation with Vitamins A, C, & E, Sheer to Medium Buildable Coverage, Skin Tone Enhancer, Face Redness Reducer, Natural Ivory 20,.19 oz

Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Lightweight Loose Powder Makeup Foundation in Natural Ivory 20 helps even and enhance skin clarity, tone and texture This face makeup foundation is made with naturally derived minerals plus Vitamins A, C, & E for a natural looking, flawless finish to celebrate your natural beauty Powder face foundation covers imperfections, reduces the appearance of redness, provides sheer to medium buildable coverage and helps cover & minimize imperfections The loose powder makeup in Natural Ivory 20 is gentle enough for sensitive skin and is both lightweight and breathable Suitable for all skin types, this mineral foundation comes in a variety of natural-looking shades