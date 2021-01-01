Coola MineralFace SPF 30 Matte Tint (1.7oz)

Protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays with Coola MineralFace SPF 30 Matte Tint. Suitable for normal or oily skin, it's enriched with rose hip, flax seed and evening primrose oils, which are rich omegas, vitamins and antioxidants, delivering a powerful defense against ageing. Wonderfully hydrating, your skin will be completely protected and rejuvenated. Ideal for normal or oily skin Preservative Free Formula Infused with Certified Organic Ingredients Water Resistant (40 minutes) No nano-sized particles