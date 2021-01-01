PRIORI Skincare Minerals fx350 Uber Finishing Setting Powder 12g

A triple treat of the very best kind, Priori’s Adaptive Skincare Minerals provide 3 solutions for your most ideal skin; sunscreen protection, antioxidants and smooth foundation coverage. Consider these minerals as powder-based treatments for your skin. Rosacea and acne are minimized while pigmentation is reduced and hydration is increased resulting in your skin looking brighter, illuminated and perfected. Thanks to a botanical complex that works throughout the day, this easy-to-use powder applies evenly for a great naturally glowing complexion.