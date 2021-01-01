PRIORI Skincare Minerals fx354 Broad Spectrum SPF25 Sunscreen - Warm Beige 5g

Treatment, Buildable Coverage, SPF A triple threat of the very best kind, PRIORI's Adaptive Skincare Minerals provide sunscreen protection, antioxidants and smooth foundation coverage. Consider these minerals as powder-based treatments for the skin. Rosacea and acne are minimized while pigmentation is reduced and hydration is increased resulting in skin looking brighter, illuminated and perfected. Thanks to a botanical complex that works throughout the day, this easy-to-use powder applies evenly for a great naturally glowing complexion. Zinc Oxide for broad spectrum SPF 25, UVA 10, PA+++ protection. 0.5% Botanical Complex: a proprietary blend of 30 powerful antioxidants including acai, grape seed, turmeric, green tea & cocoa. Mica: a natural light reflective pigment that brightens and highlights your complexion to give you a healthy glow Talc-free, Preservative-free, Cornstarch-free