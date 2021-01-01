Bottega Veneta Mini Bag in Red Nappa calfskin with calfskin lining and brushed gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Top zip closure. One main compartment. Knot accent at sides. Measures approx 11W x 4H x 5D. Top handle with a 3.5 drop. BOTT-WY668. 629635 VCP41 6358. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.