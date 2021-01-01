BY FAR Mini Bag in White Semi patent cowhide with goat suede lining and gold-tone hardware. Made in Spain. Fold-over flap top with magnetic button closure. One main compartment. Measures approx 6.5W x 4.25H x 2.5D. Top handle with a 3.5 drop. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap with an 18 drop. YBFA-WY38. 21PFMINAWHWSMA. About the designer: BY FAR founders, twin sisters Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva along with longtime friend Denitsa Bumbarova launched the brand in 2015 with the desire to create footwear that they loved, were versatile for day-to-night, yet suited their cool and modern aesthetic. Taking nostalgic inspiration from the late '80s and '90s, the line expands from shoes and handbags all embracing a fun, cool-girl status with vintage-inspired designs that brilliantly uses sustainably sourced premium Italian leathers.