Lizzie Mandler Mini Bar Bracelet with Baguette Diamond in Yellow Gold/White Diamonds, No Size: Ready to ship in 4-5 weeks. Pros: The dainty chain is so feather-light, you’ll barely even notice it’s there. It’s made from 18-karat yellow gold, which means you can work out with it, shower with it, and so on—and it’ll never lose its shine. Plus that miniature white-diamond baguette is quite possibly the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. As for the cons? You’ll never want to take it off.18k gold, white diamond.025 cts.14k gold 6.5" chain.