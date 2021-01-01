Goaliath 18" Mini Basketball Hoop, steel

With easy installation and pro-grade quality, the Goaliath 18” Mini Basketball Hoop is perfect for your home, office, or dorm room. The miniature size and foam-padded brackets allows it to be mounted on any door you choose, while the game-quality mini basketball will have you feeling like a pro. Includes one 5” mini basketball. FEATURES: Mini basketball hoop and ball set Suitable for home, office, or dorm 18” X 12” clear polycarbonate shatter proof backboard 9” breakaway steel rim with spring action 3-ply, 8 loop net Foam-padded bracket for quick installation Includes 5” game-ready mini basketball Style: G02500W <