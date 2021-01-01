Sol de Janeiro Mini Brazilian Joia Strengthening + Smoothing Shampoo, One Size , Beige

What it is: A creamy-lather, sulfate-free shampoo that repairs and smooths for healthy hair thatï¿½s twice as strong*ï¿½in the cult fave Brazilian Bum Bum Cream scent. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickKey Benefits: Reduces Frizz and Minimizes DamageFormulation: Rich GelHighlighted Ingredients:- SOL Seal Technologyï¿½: With plant-based keratin beads that target hair damage and integrate into hairï¿½s natural structure to restore, repair, and fuse together split ends.- Brazil Nut Selenium: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E to nurture, strengthen, and provide superior moisture benefits while protecting against frizz.- Buriti Oil: Rich in healthy fats to deeply condition and smooth dry, damaged hair while bringing vital shine to dull faded hair.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Brazilian Joiaï¿½ shampoo and conditioner help mend and prevent breakage for strong, damage-free hair. With encapsulated plant-based keratin beads, SOL Seal Technologyï¿½ instantly smooths and helps repair split ends. Frizz-fighting. Shine-boosting. Color-safe. Made with Brazilian Hair Expertise for dramatic results.Clinical Results: Compared to control when shampoo and conditioner are used together; testing was conducted by an independent 3rd party lab:- Hair is 2 times stronger- 54% reduction in breakage- 74% of split ends mendedSuggested Usage:-Apply a generous amount to wet hair and massage as lather builds.-Rinse and repeat, as desired.-Follow with Brazilian Joiaï¿½ Strengthening + Smoothing Conditioner for maximum SOL Seal Technologyï¿½ benefits. -Size:3.0 oz/ 95 mLIngredients: -SOL Seal Technologyï¿½: With plant-based keratin beads that target hair damage and integrate into hairï¿½s natural structure to restore, repair, and fuse together split ends.-Brazil Nut Selenium: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E to nurture, strengthen, and provide superior moisture benefits while protecting against frizz.-Buriti Oil: Rich in healthy fats to deeply condition and smooth dry, damaged hair while bringing vital shine to dull faded hair. Aqua (Water/Eau), Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Acrylates Copolymer, Tocopherol, Algin, Coco-Glucoside, Sorbitan Oleate, Carrageenan, Chitosan, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Euterpe Oleracea (Aï¿½aï¿½/Aï¿½aï¿½) Fruit Oil, Bertholletia Excelsa Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Theobroma Grandiflorum (Cupuaï¿½u) Seed Butter, Astrocaryum Murumuru Seed Butter, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocamide MIPA, Coconut Acid, Glycol Stearate, Sodium Isethionate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Limonene, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985).