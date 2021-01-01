Moroccanoil Mini Color Depositing Mask Copper Copper 1 oz

A dual-benefit mask that deposits temporary color while thoroughly nurturing hair for a healthier look and feel. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns:- Dryness- Frizz- Shine Key Benefits: - Hydrates- Fights frizz- Adds shineHighlighted Ingredients:- ArganID™: Provides antioxidant benefits and helps support the natural hair repair processes. - Amino Acid Blend: Hydrates and nurtures, providing detangling and shine benefits. - Apricot Kernel Oil: Hydrates the hair and scalp.