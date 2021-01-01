bareMinerals Mini Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer - Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Chestnut 09

MULTI-TASKING CLEAN MAKEUP Combining a moisturizer, skin tint and SPF 30, this travel-size tinted moisturizer is the ultimate 3-in-1 multi-tasking clean makeup. The lightweight gel-cream visibly evens skin tone and blurs imperfections, plus it's proven to boost skin's hydration by 215% in just 1 week with Hyaluronic Acid* The water-infused, oil-free formula - which is 98% naturally derived - smooths onto skin with a refreshing waterburst sensation. BUILDABLE RADIANT COVERAGE Our tinted moisturizer can build from sheer to light coverage, and is available in 20 flexible shades to accommodate all skin tones and undertones. Totally effortless and perfectly portable, this award-winner is your new go-to for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. *Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Makeup Sales, 12 months ending March 2021 *Based on average results from an independent clinical study of 62 people. For dark neutral skin with a peach hue. Color: Chestnut 09