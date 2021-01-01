SEEN Mini Conditioner

Mini Conditioner - SEEN Conditioner hydrates, detangles, and softens, while promoting a healthy scalp for stronger, smoother, healthier hair. Formulated without sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, dyes, pore-clogging oils, gluten, formaldehyde/formaldehyde releasers, or animal testing. Features Designed by a Harvard-trained Dermatologist Award-Winning Clean, Vegan, Cruelty-Free All hair types, Color-safe/Keratin-safe Clinically proven to be non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) and non-irritating Formulated without sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, dyes, pore-clogging oils, gluten, formaldehyde/formaldehyde releasers, or animal testing Benefits Healthier scalp and skin, and beautiful hair Promotes scalp health Promotes skin clarity Smooths and strengthens hair Key Ingredients Hemisqualane: Plant-sugar derived, nature's answer to silicone; reduces frizz; provides color and heat protection Bisabolol: Naturally-derived ingredient with skin-soothing properties - Mini Conditioner