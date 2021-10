Our most popular bag, this mini clutch in its fresh colors and sleek silhouette is as gorgeous as it is versatile. Features include a polished turn lock, six card slots and interior zipper for change. Can be styled in many ways, with removable straps for alternating between wallet, cross body and wristlet.9.5? W x 5? H x 1? D Zippered Top with a Locking Clasp Interior Zippered Pocket 6 Credit Card Slots Two Detachable Straps Crossbody adjusts from 7?21? Wristlet strap 5? long