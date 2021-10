For a polished and practical finishing touch to your daily look, pick up the Mini Dome Backpack Handbag from Universal Thread™. With a simple, classic construction, this faux-leather dome backpack is sure to be a favorite of your closet, season after season. With enough room for your phone, tablet, wallet and more, you can feel prepared to take on your day when you head out the door. Color: Cognac. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.