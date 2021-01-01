Chlo Mini Drew Leather Backpack

Richly grained leather is rendered in a mini saddle bag style accented by radiant goldtone hardware and a sleek shoulder chain which can be adjusted to a backpack style. Convertible removable crossbody chain Top flap with turnlock closure Goldtone hardware Leather Lining: Leather Made in Italy SIZE 5"W x 4"H x 2.5"D ABOUT THE BRAND In 1952, founder Gaby Aghion established Chlo as an alternative to couture, and to appeal to the aspirations and empowerment of women. The label is now led by Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, who furthers its signature aesthetic of cool, French-girl style. Handbags - Chloe Handbags > Chlo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chlo Color: Cement Pink.