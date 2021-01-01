KVD Beauty Mini Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick, One Size , Red

What it is: A mini role-breaking lipstick with high-pigment color and hydrating care in bold-yet-wearable shades, complete with unexpected hues.Formulation Type: Lipstick Benefits: HydratingHighlighted Ingredients: - Vegan Cupuaï¿½u Butter: Nourishes lips.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Packed with pigment for instant, one-swipe color, Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick has a comfortable, shiny finish for smooth, fuller-looking lips. Nourishing vegan cupuaï¿½u butter helps give it that ultra-buttery, balm-like feel. The sleek, studded case is made from 80 percent post-consumer recycled materials.Clinical Results: In a consumer study of 33 volunteers, immediately after application:- 100% of users agreed that this lipstick feels like a lip-care product- 100% of users agreed that this lipstick makes their lips appear smoother- 97% of users agreed that this lipstick provides instant, one-swipe colorSuggested Usage:-Twist it up and slick it on. The slim tip makes for quick, precise application.-For even more precision, line lips with Everlasting Lip Liner (sold separately). Pro tip: Lay a base by filling in your lips with lip liner for longer-lasting wear.-Size:0.02 oz/ 0.57gIngredients:-Vegan Cupuaï¿½u Butter: Nourishes lips.Polybutene, Octyldodecanol, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Polyethylene, Diisostearyl Malate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Cera Microcristallina/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline, Theobroma Grandiflorum Seed Butter, Morus Alba Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Aroma/Flavor, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Squalane, Ethyl Vanillin, Silica, Tocopherol, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891).