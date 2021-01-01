Benefit Cosmetics Mini Georgia Golden Peach Powder Blush in Beauty: NA. Benefit Cosmetics Mini Georgia Golden Peach Powder Blush in Beauty: NA. Benefit's cult-favorite golden peach blush is back and sweeter than ever. The new Mini Georgia Powder Blush is a warm, vibrant peach shade with soft, golden shimmer for a hint of glow. This silky-smooth, super fine powder blends effortlessly to give cheeks a fresh-picked flush and a peachy-keen sheen.. Warm peach with soft, golden shimmer. Includes mirror & soft, natural-bristle brush. Fresh peach-floral scent. .14 oz. Sweep onto cheeks to look extra sweet. BCOS-WU356. FM233. Founded in 1976 by a sister duo of San Francisco beauty lovers, Benefit seeks to bring laughter and fun to the world of cosmetics. Guided by the mantra makeup doesn't have to be serious to look good, Benefit's iconic products boast breakthrough formulas in loud, playful packaging, inspiring women all over the world to apply more lipstick, grab life by the giggles, and fake it 'til you make it.