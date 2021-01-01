Brandon Blackwood Mini Kuei Shearling Crossbody Bag

ONLY AT SAKS. Chic mini bag in a soft structured silhouette covered in ultra soft shearling with front zip accent and a detachable strap that allows the option to wear as a crossbody bag. Removable adjustable shoulder strap Open top with magnetic-snap flap Silvertone hardware One interior compartment One interior slip pocket Metal feet Dust bag included Lining: Microsuede Trim: Leather Fur type: Dyed shearling Fur origin: China Imported SIZE Top handle, 4" drop Weight, 1.1 lbs. 5.75"W x 4.25"H x 3"D. Handbags - Collection Handbags > Brandon Blackwood > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brandon Blackwood. Color: Lilac.