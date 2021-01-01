Stella McCartney Mini Logo Crossbody Bag in Green Eco-alter faux leather with faux suede lining and polished silver-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Open top with magnetic button fastening. Two interior slit pockets. Perforated logo detail on front. All pieces are made from non-leather materials as part of the brand's cruelty-free ethos. Measures approx 9W x 9H x 3DAdjustable logo webbing shoulder strap drop measures approx 22 in length. SMCC-WY301. 700073W8542. About the designer: British designer Stella McCartney cut her teeth at Christian Lacroix, honed her skills on Savile Row, and refined her style as chief designer at Chloe before debuting her eponymous line in 2001. Known for tailored, feminine silhouettes, McCartney's easy aesthetic and cruelty-free clothing is a favorite with an international roster of trendsetters.