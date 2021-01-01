Balenciaga Mini Neo City Leather Satchel

A reinvented classic, this bag is inspired by the lines of the "City" but with a highly structured leather silhouette. Top zip Exterior front zip pocket Goldtone hardware Dust bag and authenticity card included Leather lining 100% Leather Made in Italy SIZE Dual top handles, 2.75" drop Adjustable, removable crossbody strap, 41.75" drop 8.5"W x 5.5"H x 4.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Spain in 1919 by Crist bal Balenciaga, the iconic couture house is known for pushing boundaries with sculptural shapes and modern fabrications. Now based in Paris with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia at the helm, the brand continues to create meticulously tailored ready-to-wear, and innovative handbag, shoes and accessories. Handbags - Balenciaga Handbags > Balenciaga > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balenciaga. Color: Fluo Yellow.