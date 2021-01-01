Givenchy Mini Pandora Leather Crossbody Bag

Small yet spacious style cast in softly crinkled Pepe leather. Dual top zip closures Silvertone hardware One inside zip pocket Canvas lining Pepe leather Made in Italy SIZE Removable, adjustable shoulder strap, 21"-25" drop 9"W X 4.75"H X 4"D ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering now includes beauty, and a decidedly modern spin on separates, suiting, shoes and handbags. Handbags - Givenchy > Givenchy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Givenchy. Color: Black.