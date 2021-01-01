Mini Portable Bluetooth Speakers S32 TWS Wireless Speaker IPX5 Waterproof Upto 12H Playtime MIC HD CallsMicro SD CardU DiskLinein Modes Competible.

Stunning & Loud SoundComStunning & Loud SoundCompact yet powerful, the S32 mini wireless speaker features a powerful driver with amplifer for clear sound with good bass. TWS techonoly allow you conenct 2*S32 together to achieve a 10w loud stereo aduio experience.1Turn on 2 S32 speakers; 2, double click - button on one of them to connect; 3, connect it with your phone and play music Extend Playtime With a large and quality battery of 2500mAh, it can provide a long music pleasure timeof up to 12 hours50% volume for light music) in a full charge. Immersive yourself in audio world. Wonderful gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving. Enjoy Music On the Go Outdoor Speaker is as stylish as they come. Cylindrical cavity design make it nice & sleek, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, hang it on your handlebar with the attached strap. All Play Ways This mini wirelessspeaker support muiltple playmodes as you can imagine