With ribbed construction throughout, long sleeves, and a straight vented hemline, the Bardot Mini Rib Knit Dress is the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Pullover dress with mock collar. 44% viscose, 28% nylon, 28% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.