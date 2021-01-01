Benefit Cosmetics Mini Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Black 0.01 oz/ 0.5 mL

A true-matte liquid eyeliner that glides on smooth and precise lines perfect for creating any look, from a thin line to a dramatic cat eye. What Else You Need to Know: Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner features an easy-glide, precision, felt tip for sharp, controlled lines and a super-smooth application. The quick-dry, waterproof formula lasts up to 24 hours, and won't fade, flake, bleed, or smudge. Clinical Results: In a self-evaluation by 101 women, after 1 week:- 94% said it creates a smooth continuous line- 93% said it doesn't tug or drag on skin- 91% said it stays put