Introducing a shorter sassier version of our best selling Sandrine dress. the mini Sandrine! Dress hits mid thigh. Wear it loose as a chic, beach cover-up for daytime and when the sun goes down pair it with a pair of strappy sandals for a night out at Le Ti! Features a square neckline, double layer sleeves, embroidery detailing and tassels galore.100% cotton crepe. Made in India.