STOTT PILATES Mini Stability Ball, 7 in., Blue

Perfect your healthy lifestyle with the smooth STOTT PILATES® Mini Stability Ball. This exercise ball helps increase flexibility, coordination and balance. Get the fitness you need on the go with this lightweight and portable product that cushions your body and provides stable support to activate your muscles. FEATURES: Mini stability ball for workouts Helps increase flexibility, coordination and balance Made of PVC (normal non-toxic quality) Sold individually Includes blow up straw and lug Model: ST-06045