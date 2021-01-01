Chloe Mini Tess Crossbody Bag in Brown Leather with canvas lining and polished gold-tone hardware. Made in Spain. Measures approx 8W x 4.5H x 1D. Detachable shoulder strap measures approx 44 in length. Zip top closure. Interior slip pocket. Front flap pocket with magnetic button fastening and logo-embossed ring detail. Back slot pocket with snap button fastening. CLOE-WY695. CHC20AP044A37. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.