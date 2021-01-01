Norma Kamali Mini Tie Front NK Shirt Dress in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Norma Kamali Mini Tie Front NK Shirt Dress in White. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Partial single velcro dot closure. Attached wrap waist tie. Semi-sheer slinky fabric. Imported. NKAM-WD268. KK4203PL282002. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.