A beautiful Minimalist Flamingoes Artwork Illustration By Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. A perfect idea for Painters, Naturalist, Nature Lovers, and Artists Inspire and explore antique art with Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof nature and Flamingoes Artwork illustration, it is perfect for European art lovers, painters, and those interested in Western art culture of the 1820s art period Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem