Minimalist Pink Retro Liquid Swirl Abstract Pattern Tote Bag
This cute Minimalist pink Retro 90's Groovy Liquid Swirl Abstract Pattern Design is great for retro lovers of Groovy hippie indie aesthetic. This trendy design is sure to match w/ your style & aesthetic. Great gift idea for women, teens and girls. Design features an abstract retro vintage Strawberry Pink 90's style liquid swirl geometric pattern in Pink. Makes a great gift idea for Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.