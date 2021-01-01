Minimalist Typography - Buckingham Palace London Coordinates T-Shirt

This Buckingham Palace coordinates design is the perfect travel souvenir for anyone who loves London and the United Kingdom! Buckingham Palace is a must see when you visit London. A perfect before or after UK vacation or holiday souvenir! Features the coordinates to Buckingham Palace in the city of London. The coordinates are a fun way to remember your visit. This minimalist typographical layout gives it a stylish look that will impress any seasoned traveler! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem