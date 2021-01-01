The Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 Tire is a mountain biking tire designed to roll as a rear tire. The rear-focused design allows for improved traction on climbs, acceleration and rear braking. This tire Features redesigned materials and tread focused on improved robustness, acceleration, maneuverability around corners and braking. Tubeless Ready construction allows for easy conversion to tubeless. Pair with the Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 tire for an aggressive front and rear tire specific setup. Features of the Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5 Tire DHR II is is the gold standard for riders wanting maximum traction and cornering grip when trail conditions get loose and muddy Ramped paddle shaped center knobs roll efficiently and provide excellent traction for Climbing and braking Minion signature channel cut side knobs provide excellent cornering traction Intended use: Loose, loose over hard, medium Super tacky is a special low rebound, High traction compound that provides excellent Performance for DH applications PSI: 65 Tire Bead: Wire Tire Diameter: 27.5in. Labeled Size: 27.5 x 2.4mm Intended Use: Mountain ISO Width: 61mm Weight: 1280 g TPI: 60 Tire Type: Clincher ISO Diameter: 584 / 650b / 27.5in. Flat Protection: Tread and sidewall