You'll be ready to go all day and night in this new vegan suede flat sandal! With an open toe and a closed back, you'll be perfectly comfortable for any occasion! Sizing: true to size. M=standard width. Open toe. Cutout vamp. Faux suede with studded trim. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle closure. Lightly cushioned footbed. Low block heel. Imported Manmade upper, rubber sole