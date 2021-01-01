Minneapolis Minnesota purple State Map Outline souvenir Tote Bag

Purple Vintage Minnesota State Map Outline. Holiday memento: Vintage skater classic north outfit for travel, vacations and holidays: great fun tourist and travel wear. It's a perfect gift for friends and for your family. Awesome city + travel retro classic tourist, fun and urban and outdoor BBQ outfit and skater & biker product: wear it with your softdrink in the sunset. After hiking in the rain, wandering or chilling at the woods or at the lake. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.