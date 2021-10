This very midwestern design features Minnesota with the quote "Ope, Scuse Me, Just Gonna Sneak Past Ya There." on a blue watercolor background, painted to look like a lake at night. For any Minnesotan who talks with an accent from up north, wears buffalo plaid flannel, says things like "Uff Da", and enjoys a good tater tot hotdish. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem