Jawbone Minnow Jig Head, Black

Excellent for rigging any panfish soft plastic bait, the Jawbone™ Minnow Jig Head features a realistic profile to help lure in the lunkers. Additionally, the Minnow Jig Head is available in various weights to accompany your favorite lures, and also features an Eagle Claw® hook for solid hook ups when the fish start biting. The Jawbone™ Minnow Jig Head also comes in assorted colors to further match your rig. FEATURES: Minnow Jig Head Perfect for rigging any panfish soft plastic bait Realistic profile for a life-like presentation Available in assorted weights and colors Model: FEH00736