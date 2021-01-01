Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone, Brown - NEW (04092260)

Bluetooth apt 5.0 technology gives you the freedom and convenience to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range. 12 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge. Quick charge functionality means 20 minutes of charging will give your battery 2 hours of playtime. Custom-tuned 14. 2mm dynamic drivers that produce rich highs, crisp midst and clear, balanced bass that will make you feel like you're center stage. Molded with an ergonomic shape that is engineered to stay in place throughout the day while resting lightly in your ears. In addition, it utilizes an adjustable loop to provide an optimized fit. With the multi-directional control knob you can play, pause, shuffle and adjust the volume of your device. Phone functionality is also included so you can answer, reject or end a call.