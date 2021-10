Our Trixie Top is the perfect little separate you never realized you needed! This peasant style top is wearable up on the shoulders or shrugged off. It's long enough to tuck in, but not so long that you can't wear it untucked. Made out of ultra-comfortable stretchy material; this fabric will form to and hug your body your body while the under-bust seam on the gathered bust will keep you held in and up.