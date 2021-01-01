mio Get Waisted Stomach Firming Serum with Niacinamide 125ml

The Mio Get Waisted Sculpting Serum is designed to give the skin on your stomach a tighter, firmer appearance. You’ll be treated to a surface that looks smoother* and more invigorated, thanks to active ingredients like Caffeine that help to give you a more energetic illusion. Bursting with vitamins and plant-based proteins, skin will benefit from a finish that appears to have an improved texture. Formulated using a Feel-Good Complex, which contains Monk’s Pepper Berry and Indian Fig Extract, the serum ensures your complexion is left feeling hydrated and brimming with skin-loving goodness. Red Marine Algae helps to secure this moisturised feeling, by not only locking in essential moisture, but by protecting the surface of your skin too. An innovative Smooth Booster Complex includes Niacinamide, meaning skin will be shielded with a firmer, smoother look. The serum is finished off with an uplifting fragrance that’s filled with fresh green notes, white florals and sparkling citrus essential oils. Housed in a 100% recyclable bioplastic tube in line with Mio’s sustainable and responsible practices. 100% natural fragrance. Suitable for vegans and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. *87% agreed the product left my skin looking and feeling smoother. Tested on 60 respondents, in a 4-week independent consumer trial. Important advice: Please be aware that this product does contain nuts.