Mio Smooth Move Body Cream 125ml

Promote firm, radiant skin with the Mio Smooth Move Body Cream. This multi-benefit body moisturiser is powered by an innovative Smooth Booster Complex to help reduce the appearance of cellulite. Helping to smooth and firm the skin, the body cream is enriched with powerful plant-based actives such as Caffeine to help stimulate and firm the skin. Your skin will be left feeling soft and smooth with a supple texture. The hydrating formulation helps to reinforce the skin barrier to help combat the effects of environmental aggressors, supporting radiant and healthy-looking skin. Vegan and cruelty-free.