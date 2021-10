Are you passionate hiker? Show it with this hiking shirt for men or women. Or is the birthday of a hiker before and you don't have a gift for hikers? This would be perfect for this. Whether for women, men or children. Is Christmas coming up and you don't have a gift idea for hikers? Perhaps this shirt with the inscription "Mir reichts ich geh Wandern" would be something for the hiker you give. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem