Do you love mowing your lawn over everything? The lawn mower is your best lawn whisperer? Then this vintage retro lawn mowing outfit is the perfect gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. hobby gardeners, pensioners and lawn experts. Lawn care garden. Gardening is your life? Whether grass trimmer, lawn fertiliser or lawn mower. You know yourself, your garden is your hobby. The perfect gift for men and women who love mowing lawns. Mir reichts ich geh Rasen mowen! Lawn whisperer gardener lawn care. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem