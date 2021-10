Mir Reichts Ich Geh Malen. Every painter and varnisher or artist as well as painter knows it when painting with a brush. The painter's master who belongs to a painting or a painting company is familiar with the painter's profession. Great gift for men and women who are painters or just like painting. Gift idea for Christmas or birthday for anyone who works in a painting. Painting with oil paints on a canvas is a great hobby. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem