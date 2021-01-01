Mir Reicht´s ich geh Wandern! Hiker, Hiking Game Fun T-Shirt

Do you like to go hiking, climbing, mountaineering, skiing, snowboarding in the mountains e.g. by the sea with panorama? This Mir Reicht's ich geh hiking outfit is a real eye-catcher and a perfect cool gift idea for any trekking nature lover. The ideal gift for men, women or children, whether for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, birthday, or other occasion, this mountain hiking outfit is the perfect gift for your dad, mum, sister, brother, daughter or son. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem