The Osprey Mira 22 Backpack is a hiking pack for day trips. Head to the trails on your Saturday off, exploring further thanks to the included Hydraulics LT 2.5L hydration reservoir. The 22L pack offers enough space for extra layers, snacks and first aid and carries comfortably with a 3D-tensioned Airspeed backpanel. Features of the Osprey Mira 22 Backpack Dual Upper and lower compression straps Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment Heat-embossed scratch-free zippered slash pocket Front panel stretch mesh pocket Dual access side stretch mesh pockets Dual-zippered hipbelt pockets Adjustable sternum strap with magnetic closure and bite valve attachment Dedicated hydration compartment with included Hydraulics LT 2.5L Reservoir Integrated raincover Low profile, side zip front pocket with inner mesh pocket and key clip Fabric Details Main: 210D x 630D Nylon Dobby Accent: 100D Nylon Mini Honeycomb Bottom: 500D Nylon Packcloth